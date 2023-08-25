Friday, Aug. 25, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning Mid-Michigan! It is a Friday and our weather seems to wind down for the weekend. As you plan out your days ahead, take a look at five things you need to know.

1. We are monitoring the outage maps for DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers, storm response teams are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Two likely tornados were reported but not confirmed.

2. The national results of United Auto Workers (UAW) strike authorization vote is expected sometime today. UAW members are deciding whether or not to strike against Big Three automakers. At 11 a.m., UAW President Shawn Fain will speak on the results in a Facebook Live.

3. The Crim Festival of Races kicks off today! First race is at 6 p.m. with the Lois Craig Invitational for Special Olympians and the Michigan Mile is at 7 p.m. This weekend, events include a 10-mile, five-mile, and 5K races. Visit Crim’s website for more info.

4. Plan for Summer Fest in Burton. It is Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Harris Memorial Church. The church is located at 4317 Lippincott Blvd. There will be food trucks, a classic car show, a bounce house, a petting zoo, resource fair and a backpack giveaway.

5. Thomas Township set to hold a grand opening for it’s new Nature Center and Preserve. Several speakers and special events are planned for the event, like scavenger hunts, rock painting and more. It begins at 9 a.m. The Nature Center and Preserve is at 6660 Gratiot Rd.

The center is home to many animals and and trails. (Thomas Township)

Have an awesome weekend and enjoy nice weather!

