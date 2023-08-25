Grant funds MSU program to evaluate preschoolers’ problem behavior

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new program, led by a researcher from Michigan State University (MSU), has received grant funding to evaluate and address problem behaviors in preschoolers.

According to MSU, more than one in six preschoolers in the United States has a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder. Higher rates of these disorders are seen among low-income and economically marginalized communities.

The program, led by MSU College of Nursing researcher Jiying Ling, has been created to increase behavioral well-being in preschool age children. The program will be funded by the National Institutes of Health grant, awarded by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

The grant would total $5.8 million over five years if the program meets certain milestones in the first year.

MSU said the full grant would be the largest received by a single researcher in the nursing college’s 73-year history.

The program is set to begin with a pilot trial in February 2024. It will target 50 Head Start daycare centers in urban and rural areas across the state with a focus on the following components:

  • School-based mindfulness program to equip preschoolers with knowledge and skills in mindful eating and movement (e.g., yoga, deep breathing exercises)
  • Home-based mindfulness program to increase caregivers’ skills in practicing mindful eating, movement and parenting behaviors at home to foster a more positive, mindful and healthy home environment
  • School learning and home practice connection initiative to improve caregiver-preschooler relationships

The purpose of this five-year, two-phase trial is to evaluate the effects of the 16-week school and home-based, multi-component program on improving both preschoolers’ and caregivers’ mental, emotional, behavioral and physical health and well-being, MSU said.

The long-term goal is to achieve optimal whole child health in early childhood to nurture a healthier generation.

Ling’s team will track several metrics. The team will focus on problem behaviors and track body mass index (BMI), stress levels, social skills, and blood pressure, among other factors.

