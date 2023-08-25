Haven of Rest in Williamston damaged by storm, residents evacuate

By Jordyn Burrell, Riley Connell and WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - An assisted living home in Williamston was damaged following Thursday night’s storm.

The damage caused by high winds and heavy rain left residents stuck inside Haven of Rest in Williamston. Fire Lieutenant Michael Randall from Northeast Ingham Emergency Services could not confirm if the damage was caused by a tornado, but was able to recap the series of events leading to the evacuation.

“We had a report that a tornado had touched down, and the roof was ripped off the building and they had people trapped inside,” said Randall. “Everybody else on the scene was eventually transported by ambulance and by the CATA bus, where they went to another care facility in the county.”

One minor injury was reported at Haven of Rest. Cleanup and restoration of the facility has yet to begin.

