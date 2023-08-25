Ingham Co. residents picking up pieces after EF-2 tornado

Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday night.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGHAM CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Five people are dead after severe storms and five tornadoes across Michigan Thursday night, Aug. 24.

Thursday’s storms downed trees, tore roofs off buildings, and left thousands without power.

There was damage all around Webberville in Ingham County after an EF-2 tornado ran through the area, hitting peak wind speeds of 125 mph and leaving residents to pick up the pieces.

“We heard one crash to begin with and that was a tree out back,” said Nathan Goodemote, a resident of Webberville.

Nathan said that the crash caused him to take a peek outside to see what was going on.

“The trees were just - all the leaves were just going sideways, branches everything stretching out. It was loud, very loud,” he recalled.

Nathan was home with his wife Eunice at the time of the storm, and she said once they realized the severity of it, they took shelter in their hallway for at least an hour.

“That was the safest place we could be at the time. So, it was just kind of standing there waiting, seeing if anything worse was going to happen,” Eunice said.

Thankfully, the couple only experienced a few trees fall near their home. Nathan said they are counting their blessings.

“I had three trees almost hit the home and I’ve got over 20 trees down, but not a single one actually touched the house. Three of them came within a few feet of it but nothing actually hit the house,” Nathan said.

On Friday, Aug. 25 as they began cleanup efforts, Eunice said she is grateful for help from a surprising hero.

“We were just working here on our own and taking it one bit at a time and this car just drives up. He walks up with his chainsaw and just asked us if we need any help. He said it was his day off and if we needed the help. So, yeah, we’re grateful for the kindness of strangers,” Eunice said.

The Goodemotes are now sending their prayers to those who weren’t as lucky.

“It was a miracle really as far as us being as good off as we are. So just our prayers for everybody else who wasn’t as fortunate,” Eunice said.

TV5 Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett took photos of more of the tornado damage across Ingham County.

Caption
