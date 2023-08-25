At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston

Police say 15 Semi-Trucks have flipped
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At least one person has died from a massive pileup on I-96 near Williamston.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, at 9:30 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of I-96 and Williamston Road for a possible tornado.

Officials said more than 25 vehicles along I-96 from Williamston Road to the Livingston County line were severely damaged.

At this point, there has been one confirmed fatality, and several additional victims seriously injured.

I-96 will continue to be shut down in both directions from Williamston Road to M-52.

The Sheriff’s office urges drivers to avoid the area and to be cautious of downed trees and powerlines countywide.

The Sheriff’s office is working with the Michigan State Police on the incident.

