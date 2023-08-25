‘Little bit of history gone’: Pre-Civil War era barn destroyed by EF-2 tornado

INGHAM CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A family farm that’s been around since before the Civil War was toppled by a tornado on Thursday night.

Several tornadoes that developed Thursday night, Aug. 24 are now blamed for the deaths of five people across the state.

It was a somber day at Dietz Farm in Leroy Township. The farm has been in the family for nearly 200 years, and now memories have been washed and ripped away due to the tornado.

However, the family said they are just grateful to be alive.

Tim Dietz, the owner of the farm, recounted moments from Thursday night’s storm, speaking about the moments he feared for his and his family’s lives.

“We got the tornado warning, and about the time I reached down to swipe away the tornado warning, it hit,” he said.

He said his farm has been in his family for 190 years.

“My great, great, great grandfather actually began farming here,” Dietz said.

One of the barns was built pre-Civil War, and others have had repairs over the years. Dietz said it is a farm with a lot of history and family pride.

“Pretty amazing, but yeah, not anymore. They don’t build them like that anymore, so we won’t have it. A little bit of history gone,” he said.

History and a place where they spent so many years, wiped away in minutes.

Their home had shattered windows, walls ripped off, and pieces of metal throughout it.

Dietz said until Thursday night, he often didn’t take tornado warnings seriously.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It’s just unbelievable how quickly it hit, so I guess that would be my, in the future, I think even in a tornado watch type situation, to be more closely watching what’s happening in the radar if you can,” he said.

Dietz said he does plan to eventually rebuild the farm and the house, but right now they will be living with family.

