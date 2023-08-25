Pleasant weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy night on Thursday, things are in much better shape around the area today and as we head into the weekend, we’ll enjoy a much more tame stretch of weather.

As of 5 PM, the National Weather Service has officially confirmed 4 tornadoes, with a fifth likely being confirmed once a damage survey is officially released from Ingham County.

It’s important to note that the Ingham County tornado will likely be the same tornado as the Livingston County tornado, though there may be two separate ratings due to the tornado crossing from NWS Grand Rapids territory, into NWS Detroit territory. The rating in Livingston was EF-1, but there may be a higher rating released from when the storm was in Ingham.

This Evening & Overnight

We expect a fairly smooth evening around Mid-Michigan, with a chance for a few sprinkles or light showers here and there this evening. A cold front to our northwest will attempt to drop through the area with some showers and thunderstorms tonight, but our current thinking is much of this will fall apart or weaken considerably before it reaches us. So we do have a chance for rain late tonight, but many won’t see a drop.

We will see temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 70s this afternoon will drop into the 50s and 60s late tonight, with light and variable winds. Skies will generally be mostly cloudy, though some breaks are possible here and there and those may lead to areas of fog.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will be the cloudier day of the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We expect the most cloud cover through the first half of the day, with a chance to break those clouds up into the afternoon and evening. Once we do that, the rest of the weekend should be fairly clear!

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 60s and 70s, with a northeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

A few showers may linger on an isolated basis Saturday, but shouldn’t amount to anything that will ruin the day. Any chance will taper off into Saturday evening and overnight, with mostly clear skies into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday night.

Sunday will be filled with sun and it should be a beautiful day. Winds will remain from the northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour, keeping temperatures cooler than average.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Sunday. (WNEM)

We should land in the upper 60s and low 70s again on Sunday.

Dry weather keeps on rolling Sunday night into Monday, with overnight lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

