Reward offered for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murder.

Brett Brown, 50, is wanted for first-degree murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Brett Brown (Crime Stoppers)

Brown is 5′8″ and 200 pounds.

He is believed to be in the Flint and Genesee County area, but he also has ties to North Carolina, Nevada, and Illinois, according to Crime Stoppers.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

