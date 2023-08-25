Round 1 of the Ally Challenge postponed

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Round 1 of the Ally Challenge has been postponed.

According to a post on the Ally Challenge’s Facebook, Round 1 has been postponed until tomorrow, Aug. 25. It said tee times will be posted shortly.

The Concert @17 featuring Don Felder will now begin at 5 p.m. tonight.

