Round 1 of the Ally Challenge postponed
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Round 1 of the Ally Challenge has been postponed.
According to a post on the Ally Challenge’s Facebook, Round 1 has been postponed until tomorrow, Aug. 25. It said tee times will be posted shortly.
The Concert @17 featuring Don Felder will now begin at 5 p.m. tonight.
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.