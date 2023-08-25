Severe threat over, quieter weather returns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a busy night around the TV5 viewing area, with several severe thunderstorm warnings, and even a tornado warning in Genesee County.

As we approach midnight, the severe weather threat appears to be over. Showers and storms still remain, but the worst of the showers and storms are off to our south. We’ll be working to gather reports and photos through the night and during the day tomorrow, and update you with the latest.

Unfortunately, there were two likely tornadoes in the state of Michigan tonight, one in the Grand Rapids area, and one in the Williamston/Webberville areas in Ingham County. We’ll have more on that as info becomes available.

Overnight

The rest of the night should gradually dry out as we get the last of the showers out of the area. Any remaining showers can be tracked using our Interactive Radar. These are not severe, and shouldn’t stick around too much longer.

There may be some lingering drizzle early Friday morning, but as far as substantial showers, we don’t expect that to be the case. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy, with middle 60s to low 70s.

Friday

Overall, we expect to gradually dry out through the day Friday and should have a chance to break up our skies as the day goes along. Highs will be a bit cooler for some and warmer for others, depending on how warm you were Thursday, with middle 70s to low 80s.

Humidity levels will be slightly better than the last few days, but the bigger improvement comes this weekend.

There will be a weak cold front that comes through the area late Friday night into Saturday that may lead to a few showers late Friday night. These are not expected to be as heavy as the last few days or as widespread.

We should also have a much better night for Friday night plans and any high school football games that occur on Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.