Sheriff: Suspect in custody following murder at rest stop

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is in custody following a murder at a Genesee County rest stop Friday morning.

It happened at the rest area on southbound I-75 in Vienna Township about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

One person is in custody.

Swanson is expected to release more details during a press conference at 10 a.m. A livestream of the press conference will be added to this story.

