Thomas Township to host Nature Center and Preserve grand opening

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township plans to celebrate its new Nature Center and Preserve with a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The 67-acre island preserve is located at 6660 Gratiot Road.

In the grand opening event, you can take a guided preserve hike, look at observation areas, enjoy children’s activities, a scavenger hunt, rock painting, and more. No animals will be allowed besides service animals in order to protect habitats that could be affected by pets.

The history of the preserve area goes back decades.

Thomas Township acquired the preserve area in the mid-2000s and in 2018, it got the nature center building, also known as the Heritage Insurance Agency, and the old Hidden Hollow Lounge Restaurant and Golf Course built in 1968.

Officials with the center have raised almost $3 million, worked with nature experts for guidance, created concept plans, and poured heart and soul into the project, according to the center.

The concept plan includes the planting of a variety of native plants that can thrive in a full-sun floodplain that will provide food sources and habitat areas for wildlife. Invasive species will be managed, especially Siberian Elm and Buckthorn.

Trails will travel through planting areas and a 1.3-mile trail along the berm with observation areas to allow you to observe the natural world. The planting areas include a floodplain forest, a shore-bird area, a sunflower meadow, a floodplain prairie, a children’s interactive area, a pollinator garden, and serenity garden. No bikes, vehicles, or pets are allowed in these areas.

You will also find interactive displays of local history, science-based displays, and activities, a habitat area, indoor observation spots, a small meeting space, a kitchen, and restrooms.

If you would like more information about the Thomas Township Nature Center and Preserve please contact Lynda Thayer at naturecenter1@thomastwp.org or call the Thomas Township Parks Office at 989-781-0151.

