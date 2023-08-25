Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one person is dead after a tree fell on their home in Lansing.

It happened during the storms that rushed through the area overnight into Friday morning.

Police said it happened on the 1600 block of Martin St., between Cedar Street and Washington Avenue.

This is a developing story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

