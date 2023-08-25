Vassar Theatre hosts National Cinema Day benefit for shelter pets

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - The Vassar Theatre is celebrating National Cinema Day with lower ticket prices and by helping pets in need at the same time.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the theater will be offering $4 movie tickets all day and will be showing the following four movies:

  • “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” (PG) at 11 a.m.
  • “The Miracle Club” (PG-13) at 1:15 p.m.
  • “Gran Turismo” (PG-13) at 3:30 p.m.
  • “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” (PG-13) at 6:45 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales on Sunday will be donated to help shelter and rescue pets waiting for their forever homes at Tuscola County Animal Control and Adoptable Pets, LEGGO’s Animal Haven & Sanctuary, and Pet Angel Cat Adoption & Rescue.

Another portion of ticket revenue is earmarked to support the Cinema Foundation’s mission to shape the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing, the theater said.

“We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics,” said Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation. “Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes – moviegoing.”

