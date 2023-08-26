Banquet held to remember those lost to overdose

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Night to Remember banquet was held in Bay County on Friday night, bringing people together to remember loved ones lost to drug overdoses.

“This experience is so surreal. I didn’t think that somebody like me, living a life like that, could be living a life like this one,” said Trisha Longley, the coordinator of Bay County Prevention Network.

Friday evening, Aug. 25 was a memorable one for a community in Essexville. Food, music, and shared stories of experiences were all on the menu for those wanting to learn more about drug abuse.

“We have people in recovery, we have families of members that have died to overdose, we have professionals in the field that work in substance abuse disorder, and we also have people in the community that just want to come and learn more about this terrible disease,” said Mark Treiber, a member of Neighbors Against Drug Abuse.

Sponsored by other local agencies like Peer 360, Bay County Prevention Network, and Families Against Narcotics, the event saw close to 100 people come together to celebrate people’s journey to recovery.

“It is a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would go from somebody living in active illness to somebody representing a recovery community. I’m nervous, but it is beautiful to be a part of this,” Longley said.

Her story forced her to experience the loss of her mother and losing the father of her child to overdoses. She said she is grateful for her own recovery.

“The number one reason I’m alive today is God, and I would not be here without my higher power. Second reason that I’m here today is medication assistant treatment. Soboxin helped save my life and that played a huge part in my recovery,” Longley said.

Proceeds from the annual dinner go toward helping people and families get into recovery. This year’s proceeds will focus on helping with housing needs.

