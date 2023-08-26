Consumers Energy: Power restoration progressing for those impacted by storm

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – On Saturday morning, Aug. 26, Consumers Energy reported that it had restored power to about 40 percent of those who were impacted by the violent storms and tornadoes on Thursday night.

The company said crews have been working around the clock, bringing in people from as far away as Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Kentucky to help the ongoing efforts.

It has been confirmed by the National Weather Service that seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan on Thursday night, and wind speeds reached 125 mph in some locations. Five people were killed due to the violent storms.

Related: 7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed

Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses across Michigan lost power due to the storms, Consumers Energy said, adding as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, more than 78,000 of those locations have had their power restored.

The company said it is aiming to restore all outages by the end of Sunday, Aug. 27.

“Our communities are depending on us to safely and quickly get power restored so they can begin healing from the damage and devastation of the storms,” said Chris Laird, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the power restoration.

Laird urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, report it to 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy also wants to remind people to be aware of crews working along roadways and to never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio, or near any air intakes as they can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

You can check the status of Michigan power outages by using the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

