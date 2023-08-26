Genesee Co. Fair wraps up this weekend

The Genesee County Fair will be wrapping up this weekend with events every night.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Fair will be wrapping up this weekend with events every night.

A $40 fun pass will get you into all the events at the fairgrounds in Mt. Morris.

A $20 dollar ticket from the fair office will get you into Saturday night’s show featuring the rock band Hinder.

On Sunday, you can check out the rodeo; tickets for that are $20 at the gate.

Single-day ride wristbands are $30 dollars, and they’re good from 1 p.m. to close on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can only be purchased on the fair’s website or at the fair office.

