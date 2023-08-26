Lois Craig Invitational held ahead of Crim

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Ahead of the Crim Saturday morning, people gathered in downtown Flint Friday night for the Lois Craig invitational.

The invitational is a tradition for Special Olympics athletes, giving everyone a chance to participate and feel the thrill of achievement.

“You should see these kids’ faces when they run across the finish line. It looks like they just finished the 10-Mile Crim road race,” said Rob Moen, a broker for Keller Williams Realty.

The Crim started Friday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 a.m. with the 10-mile hand cyclist race, with staggered starts for other events such as the 10-mile run, the 5-mile run and walk, and the 5K run and walk.

