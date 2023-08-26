Lois Craig Invitational held ahead of Crim

The Crim Festival of Races started on Friday morning, Aug. 26, but the Lois Craig Invitational was held the night before.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Ahead of the Crim Saturday morning, people gathered in downtown Flint Friday night for the Lois Craig invitational.

The invitational is a tradition for Special Olympics athletes, giving everyone a chance to participate and feel the thrill of achievement.

“You should see these kids’ faces when they run across the finish line. It looks like they just finished the 10-Mile Crim road race,” said Rob Moen, a broker for Keller Williams Realty.

The Crim started Friday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 a.m. with the 10-mile hand cyclist race, with staggered starts for other events such as the 10-mile run, the 5-mile run and walk, and the 5K run and walk.

