Northwood University celebrates increase in enrollment

A local college is celebrating at the start of the school year.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A local college held a march to celebrate at the start of the school year.

Northwood University held its annual “Go Mad” March during move-in day, offering a chance for incoming students to acclimate themselves to their new surroundings and their new community.

The university is welcoming its largest group of new students in years. While many colleges are dealing with a dip in enrollment, Northwood’s is up by 23 percent.

Students said it’s fun to celebrate by getting together.

“Take advantage of the small classes, take advantage of the ability to be able to get into a close-knit family. We are a small school, private school, and everybody here loves each other, and we try to exceed in the same way,” said student Jalin Pitchford.

The school credits trustees, guidance counselors, and teachers for the growing class size.

Read next:
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Damage from a violent storm in Ingham County.
‘Little bit of history gone’: Pre-Civil War era barn destroyed by EF-2 tornado
A family farm that's been around since before the Civil War was toppled by a tornado on...
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
Banquet held to remember those lost to overdose
A Night to Remember banquet

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
A 29-year-old Flint woman is in custody following a murder at a Genesee County rest stop Friday...
Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
TV5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Strong-severe storms possible this evening
Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan

Latest News

A local college is celebrating at the start of the school year.
Northwood University celebrates increase in enrollment
A Night to Remember banquet was held in Bay County on Friday night, bringing people together to...
Banquet held to remember those lost to overdose
A Night to Remember banquet
Banquet held to remember those lost to overdose
Final three men in Whitmer kidnapping plot to stand trial.
Third day of final trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot