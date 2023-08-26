Northwood University celebrates increase in enrollment

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A local college held a march to celebrate at the start of the school year.

Northwood University held its annual “Go Mad” March during move-in day, offering a chance for incoming students to acclimate themselves to their new surroundings and their new community.

The university is welcoming its largest group of new students in years. While many colleges are dealing with a dip in enrollment, Northwood’s is up by 23 percent.

Students said it’s fun to celebrate by getting together.

“Take advantage of the small classes, take advantage of the ability to be able to get into a close-knit family. We are a small school, private school, and everybody here loves each other, and we try to exceed in the same way,” said student Jalin Pitchford.

The school credits trustees, guidance counselors, and teachers for the growing class size.

