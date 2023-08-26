Third day of final trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot

Friday, Aug. 25 was day three of the trial against three men accused of aiding in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Eric Molitor and brothers William and Michael Null each face one count of providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors have been focusing their attention on one of the FBI special agents these last few days. During the trial, prosecutors revealed text messages between the men and other members of the plot.

“So, this was a militia leaders chat. There was 10 militias who were represented. The rules of the chat were two militia leaders per militia, so there’s a total of 20 people in the chat total,” said FBI special agent Henrik Impola during his testimony.

The men face up to 20 years in prison if they’re convicted. All three have pleaded not guilty.

