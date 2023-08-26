Thursday tied for 7th largest single-day Michigan tornado outbreak on record

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday the National Weather Service confirmed a total of 7 tornadoes that ripped through lower Michigan Thursday night. Thankfully, Mid-Michigan missed out on all of these tornadoes (though many areas suffered straight-line wind damage). Other areas in Mid-Michigan were not as lucky.

Up to 5 deaths have been confirmed in some relation to these storms Thursday and up to 400,000 people were without power.

This outbreak of 7 tornadoes ranks rather high on the record board of single-day outbreaks. Thursday, August 24 is tied with 3 other dates as the 7th largest tornado outbreak on record, which dates back to 1950. At this time, this record is only considered preliminary as the Storm Prediction Center must first verify the tornadoes and enter them into their database before the record is official.

Another possible record, that is also technically preliminary, would be that Thursday was the largest outbreak of tornadoes on record in Michigan for the month of August -- again, this is not yet an official record.

Here are some numbers:

TOP TEN MICHIGAN SINGLE-DAY TORNADO OUTBREAKS ON RECORD [1950-2022]

RANK TORNADOES DATES 1 19 2001-05-21 2 15 1991-03-27

1997-07-02

1992-06-17 3 12 1965-04-11 4 10 1956-05-12

2007-10-18

1967-05-21 5 9 1973-06-26 6 8 1974-07-14

1990-09-14

1953-06-08 7 7 2023-08-24

1982-06-15

2021-06-26 8 6 8 DATES 9 5 17 DATES 10 4 24 DATES

The radar presentations of several of these tornadoes were unlike most that occur here in Michigan. In the first image below, our ‘Rotation Tracker’, the tornado ‘signature’ is the tight red and green area just south of Webberville, right over I-96 -- this is a couplet of very strong tornadic rotation in the winds.

The second image is our ‘Debris Tracker’, which can show us where tornadic debris may be being lofted into a storm by a tornado -- we can see there is a rather pronounced region of cooler colors near and south of Webberville -- that is debris from the tornado lofted into the air (limbs, leaves, shingles, siding, studs, etc).

Several of these tornadoes were rather damaging. Two tornadoes were rated as high-end EF-1s while the Williamston-Webberville tornado was rated a mid-range EF-2 with 125 mph winds the width of 5 football fields.

The official survey results of the EF-2 tornado, from the Grand Rapids National Weather Service office:

“The tornado moved northeast from its starting point and onto I-96 where it remained for around 1.5 miles before turning southeast. The tornado crossed M-52 South of I-96 where it remained just south of I-96 until it crossed into Livingston County after Wallace Road north of Van Orden Road. The tornado briefly continued in Livingston County before lifting near Van Buren Road west of Nicholson Road. EF-2 damage occurred near and along I-96 with hundreds of trees snapped, several outbuildings heavily damaged and a few homes having roof, siding and window damage.”

INGHAM COUNTY TORNADO DAMAGE (WNEM)

INGHAM COUNTY TORNADO DAMAGE (WNEM)

INGHAM COUNTY TORNADO DAMAGE (WNEM)

INGHAM COUNTY TORNADO DAMAGE (WNEM)

This now puts Michigan at a yearly total of 14 tornadoes which is just shy of the 16-per-year average.

