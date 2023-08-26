Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
A 29-year-old Flint woman is in custody following a murder at a Genesee County rest stop Friday...
Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
TV5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Strong-severe storms possible this evening
Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan

Latest News

Northwood celebrates increase in enrollment.
Northwood University celebrates increase in enrollment
A local college is celebrating at the start of the school year.
Northwood University celebrates increase in enrollment
A Night to Remember banquet was held in Bay County on Friday night, bringing people together to...
Banquet held to remember those lost to overdose
A Night to Remember banquet
Banquet held to remember those lost to overdose