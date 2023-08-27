Autumn-like Sunday in store

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures started out quite cool this morning with lots of folks making it into the 40s! Many areas up north fell into the upper 30s for a short time. Through the rest of the day, temperatures will warm but remain cool for this time of year. In general, we should remain about 10 degrees below average. Expect high temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Skies remain clear all day long allowing basically full sunshine! Winds will be a little breezy at times, from the northeast.

Tonight we cool down quite a bit once again. A majority of the area should make it down into the lower 50s and upper 40s again tonight. A few locations up north may be able to cool off enough to make it into the upper 30s for a short time.

Monday will feature another dry, quiet day with abundant sunshine! Temperatures should be a bit warmer Monday as well, just just about everyone making a run into the lower-middle 70s.

