Cool and quiet night, a tad warmer Monday

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cool and quiet Sunday so far with temperatures making it only into the upper 60s and lower 70s, we will maintain these pleasant conditions for the remainder of your Sunday and for much of Monday as well.

Skies remain clear through the rest of the evening and tonight with our northeast breeze gradually slowly down overnight. These two factors will help us cool down overnight.

Temperatures should steadily fall in to the the 40s and 50s once again tonight across the area making for another cool start to the day tomorrow.

Cooler temperatures overnight may lead to some patchy fog for a few areas but otherwise expect a quiet and chilly morning (just a classic back-to-school day!).

Temperatures will make it a little warmer during the afternoon tomorrow, making it into middle 70s, only about 5 or so degrees below average for this time of year.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day, with only a few clouds here and there possible. Humidity slowly increases late Monday night ahead of a rain chances Tuesday.

