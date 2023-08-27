Deceased body found in Saginaw River

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the body was reported around 3 p.m. at...
According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the body was reported around 3 p.m. at the Saginaw River waterfront near Wenonah Park.(MGN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was found dead floating in the Saginaw River Sunday, August 27.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the body was reported around 3 p.m. at the Saginaw River waterfront near Wenonah Park.

Authorities say the body was deceased before officers got there.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The person’s name is not being released until the family has been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A 29-year-old Flint woman is in custody following a murder at a Genesee County rest stop Friday...
Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
A family farm that's been around since before the Civil War was toppled by a tornado on...
‘Little bit of history gone’: Pre-Civil War era barn destroyed by EF-2 tornado
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, August 27th
Consumers Energy working to restore power to Michiganders following storm.
Consumers Energy: Power restoration progressing for those impacted by storm
INGHAM COUNTY TORNADO DAMAGE
Thursday tied for 7th largest single-day Michigan tornado outbreak on record
Genesee County Fair
Genesee Co. Fair wraps up this weekend