Deceased body found in Saginaw River

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was found dead floating in the Saginaw River Sunday, August 27.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the body was reported around 3 p.m. at the Saginaw River waterfront near Wenonah Park.

Authorities say the body was deceased before officers got there.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The person’s name is not being released until the family has been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.

