AG responds to state education leaders on legality of MiLEAP

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel responded to state education leaders who questioned the legality of an Executive Order (EO), signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month, that created MiLEAP.

During a meeting on Aug. 8, the State Board of Education (SBE) unanimously passed a motion that State Superintendent, Dr. Michael Rice, request the AG’s formal opinion on the matter of MiLEAP’s constitutionality.

The EO established the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP). The new department will be tasked with improving outcomes from preschool through post-secondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan.’ MiLEAP will achieve this goal by establishing clear metrics, collaborating with cross-sector leaders at the local, regional, and state level, and developing a shared action plan.

On Aug. 9 the President of the State Board of Education, Pamela Pugh, said she believes MiLEAP isn’t necessary or legal.

Nessel responded in a letter to Rice on Monday, Aug. 28 and said the opinion is premature.

“At this point, the EO is not yet effective and therefore has not been implemented by MiLEAP,” Nessel said, “And the Board acknowledges that, at this point, there is only the potential for overlap in the future, and no specific set of facts was provided for review.”

Nessel did share her thoughts on the facial constitutionality of the EO, however.

“[T]he EO, in section 9(a), specifically states that, ‘[n]othing in this Executive Order should be construed to diminish the constitutional authority of the State Board of Education . . . .’ Therefore, the plain language of the EO indicates that it is intended to create a spirit of cooperation, coordination, and collaboration between MiLEAP and the Board that will complement the Board’s activities, while also specifically precluding MiLEAP from infringing on the Board’s constitutional authority. If that intent is honored, it creates a set of circumstances under which the EO would be valid. As a result, the EO is clearly not unconstitutional on its face.”

Nessel went on to state the future circumstances in which an opinion may be appropriate.

“[A]fter the EO becomes effective in December and MiLEAP begins to ‘implement its vision,’ there could be actions taken by MiLEAP that the Board contends infringe on its constitutional authority. It is at that point, where a specific set of facts exists, that an opinion may be appropriate. Unless and until such a situation arises, however, issuing any type of opinion on potentially overlapping authority of the Board and MiLEAP is premature.”

She also stated the letter shouldn’t be construed as an opinion, since she believes “on its face” the EO does not present a constitutional concern that warrants an opinion issued.

