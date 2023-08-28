Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

