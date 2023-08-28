Another pleasant evening. Tomorrow is our only rain chance this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - So far Monday has featured excellent weather and thankfully that will remain the case through the remainder of the evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures currently in the middle 70s will slowly cool down this evening, likely reaching the 80s by 8pm. As the sun goes down we will begin to cool off more quickly but we wont end up nearly as cool as the last two nights.

Increasing humidity ahead of showers tomorrow wont allow temperatures to cool off as much. Expect widespread low temperatures in the lower-middle 50s early tomorrow. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lighter winds until Tuesday morning.

TV5 First Alert Monday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

Temperatures will warm back into the middle 70s for most of Mid-Michigan tomorrow afternoon with a spike in humidity as well, making it feel a little more like summer out there. Winds will be a little breezy before the afternoon/evening chance for showers and storms. Winds will turn back north after the cold front sweeps through Tuesday evening once again sending us down into a much cooler and drier pattern.

The very beginning of the morning hours tomorrow are likely to start out dry before rain chances slowly increase by the later morning. The later morning/early afternoon round will be first of two possible rounds for the day. This first round will be rather light, and most of the area could remain entirely dry. Only lighter rain showers are expected. This round will more-than-likely begin after the morning commute.

The second possible round has a better chance of becoming a little stronger and bringing downpours and lightning. Severe weather is not currently expected. This round should move through the area closer to & after the evening commute-dinner time.

The cold front should finish sweeping through the area after sunset, with winds turning back out of the north behind the front allowing cooler and drier air to settle back in Tuesday night.

