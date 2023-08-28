Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan

By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -An Arizona fraud case has a surprising Michigan connection.

The scam involves a Ford Bronco an Arizona man bought on Craigslist. The man, named Nick, had no idea the SUV was part of an auto theft operation that started in Michigan and spread to other states.

Police said more than 12 Ford F-150s and Broncos were stolen off a factory lot in Detroit. Most of the cars have been tracked down, but others ended up for sale.

Nick said the car he bought had a phony VIN number that Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Department didn’t catch.

“I messed up for sure,” he said. “Because if there was any issues the VIN would have flagged. I’m assuming in the system that they have. And it didn’t.”

Police in Arizona have impounded the Bronco as part of their investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Generic police lights
Deceased body found in Saginaw River
A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday lead to three arrests.
Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Federal jury finds Michigan man guilty in $3.5 million fraudulent N95 mask scheme
Submit your back to school photos on the Photos and Videos tab on WNEM.com
It's back to school! Check out TV5 viewer photo submissions!
Michigan woman pleads no contest in 2022 pond crash that led to drowning deaths of her 3 young sons
FILE = Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside...
Michigan man linked to extremist group gets year in prison for gun crimes
Prepare for the worse case scenarios
September is National Preparedness Month, craft an emergency plan now