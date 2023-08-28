Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday led to three arrests.

On Monday, Aug. 28, a large police presence was spotted outside a home near Elm Street and Greenwich Street in Saginaw.

There was a total of seven police cars on the scene.

A sergeant with the Saginaw Police Department told TV5 the incident stemmed from a car that had been stolen earlier Monday morning, adding K9 units tracked the suspects to the home, which they had broken into.

The sergeant said three people were in custody in relation to the incident.

Read next:
Crash closes Johnson St., Washington Ave. in Saginaw
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates
Jelly Roll
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Elizabeth Freiburger
Chippewa Nature Center to build new youth program building
Chippewa Nature Center's main entrance building rendering

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deceased body found in Saginaw River
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Barney's BakeHouse Bakery
Popular bakery announces second location
A 29-year-old Flint woman is in custody following a murder at a Genesee County rest stop Friday...
Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop

Latest News

The Poke Bowl in Flint thumbnail
Taste of mid-Michigan: The Poke Bowl in Flint
DIY movers chose Texas, Florida and the Carolinas as their top destinations in 2022, with those...
Local gas station to become U-Haul dealer
Learn more about Harry Potter Potions Night.
A 'Magical' performance
Internet outage impacts all U-M campuses
Internet outage impacts all U-M campuses
Crash closes Johnson St., Washington Ave. in Saginaw
Crash closes Johnson St., Washington Ave. in Saginaw