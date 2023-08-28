Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday led to three arrests.

On Monday, Aug. 28, a large police presence was spotted outside a home near Elm Street and Greenwich Street in Saginaw.

There was a total of seven police cars on the scene.

A sergeant with the Saginaw Police Department told TV5 the incident stemmed from a car that had been stolen earlier Monday morning, adding K9 units tracked the suspects to the home, which they had broken into.

The sergeant said three people were in custody in relation to the incident.

