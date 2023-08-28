Chippewa Nature Center to build new youth program building

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Chippewa Nature Center (CNC) has been growing tremendously and to meet the demand for its most impactful programs, the CNC is building the Nature Education Center (NEC).

Nature Day Camp, Nature Preschool, and school programs are some of the CNC’s most impactful youth and family programs, and the NEC will serve as these programs’ primary home.

The CNC said these programs have outgrown their current home, and the new building will play a vital role in growing the nature center’s service to the community. The building will grow the capacity to serve kids while maintaining high quality programming, along with enhancing the opportunities for kids to form positive nature connections.

“CNC is committed to meeting the needs of the community while pursuing its mission to connect all people to nature through educational, recreational and cultural experiences, which is critical to the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Dennis Pilaske, CNC executive director. “We are thrilled to provide this new resource to connect even more people to nature.”

CNC has raised $4.2 million toward the $5.2 million project. These funds have been provided by the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation, individual donors, and by the CNC.

The groundbreaking for the NEC will be in 2024 and is slated for completion in 2025.

For more information about the NEC, visit the CNC’s website.

