Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has caught the attention of country music singer Jelly Roll.

The CMT Music Award winner said in a video to the sheriff that he would like to come visit the jail, do a ride-along, and even sing to some inmates if he’s allowed.

“I sent him a video, I cut it in my car not even a minute, and that night I got a video back from that night,” Swanson said.

Swanson said since the video response, he’s been in communication with Jelly Roll’s team.

“He looked up some of the things we’ve done and he cut that very personal invitation acceptance,” Swanson said.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent time behind bars. While incarcerated, he earned his GED and is a vocal advocate for inmate rehabilitation.

“He’s the after picture. He was those guys. He’s now the afterpicture,” Swanson said.

Swanson started the IGNITE program in the Genesee County jail in 2020. It stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. Swanson said the mission is to reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education. IGNITE provides inmates with job training and they are equipped with skills to find employment once released.

“I want them to know that when they are here, there’s a greater future and if you change your thinking and if you go and get a trade and get a job, you will never have to come back to jail,” Swanson said.

Swanson wants Jelly Roll to see his IGNITE program firsthand and how he’s changing jail culture. He said Jelly Roll has committed to visiting Genesee County.

“If you’re looking at a guy like Jelly Roll with face tattoos and a worldwide phenomenon, maybe you will think if he did it, then I can do it,” Swanson said.

Swanson said he’s working out the scheduling details with Jelly Roll’s management team as the singer is on tour.

