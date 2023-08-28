Crash closes Johnson St., Washington Ave. in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash at Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw has blocked all lanes of traffic.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said a crash on northbound M-13 (Washington Avenue) at Johnson Street has the roadway closed.

Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw (WNEM)

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw (WNEM)

Stay with TV5 for updates on this crash.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.