Crash closes Johnson St., Washington Ave. in Saginaw

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash at Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw has blocked all lanes of traffic.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said a crash on northbound M-13 (Washington Avenue) at Johnson Street has the roadway closed.

Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw

Stay with TV5 for updates on this crash.

