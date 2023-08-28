Essexville-Hampton Schools superintendent discusses plans for new school year

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Among the more than two dozen local school districts headed back to school on Monday, Aug. 28, is Essexville-Hampton Public Schools (EHPS).

Jason Ralston, the school’s superintendent, is entering his second academic year in the role, having been hired in 2022. He said there’s a lot to look forward to this year.

“We have a few new staff members and teachers that we’re welcoming on board and just really excited this year to start with our strategic plan,” Ralston said.

To start off the year, all positions have been staffed.

“All of our teacher positions, our aides, bus drivers, etcetera, we’re currently fully staffed which we’re really excited about,” he said.

The school’s five-year strategic plan was developed by hundreds of stakeholders and launched Monday, Aug. 28 on the first day of school. It includes an oath to academic excellence, and a promise to educate, empower people, and engage the community and family.

Also driving the strategic plan was the superintendent’s student cabinet. Ralston met with middle and high school students monthly to hear input on what they would like to see for their education.

The district prides itself on being a small community school with big school opportunities. EHPS was the first in the region with a second through fifth-grade one-to-one Chromebook program, according to the district.

Other district additions include the new regional STEM center, built on the property of Garber High School and Cramer Junior High.

“That was something that we launched with full support last year from the board. We’re currently looking through funding options,” Ralston said. “To be able to create a regional STEM center to again build off that legacy of academic excellence and to be able to provide such a meaningful opportunity for our students and students surrounding our school district.”

In addition to the legacy of providing great education, Dukes pride themselves on certain values, such as perseverance, responsibility, integrity, respect and kindness.

Ralston can’t wait to see the kids start another school year.

“I’m excited to see smiling faces back in buildings, students are all why we do this work,” he said.

Ralston has a long career in education. He was recently the principal of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Washington, D.C. for nine years. Before that, he was a special education teacher at Prince George’s County Public Schools and was also a social studies teacher in Indiana.

Ralston received his bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University-Bloomington. He also received a master of social work from Howard University and his master’s degree in executive leadership from Georgetown University. In 2023, Ralston completed his doctorate of education degree from Marymount University.

Visit Essexville-Hampton Public Schools to learn more.

