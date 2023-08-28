Gas prices trending down, could go up for holiday weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gas prices are trending down in Michigan, dropping about 10 cents in the past week, but with the holiday weekend approaching, that could change.

Michiganders have been getting a little bit of a break at the pump.

“The average in Michigan fell about 9 cents a gallon to about $3.74,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy.

However, that may soon change.

“We still could see gas prices inching up,” De Haan said.

With the holiday weekend on the horizon, there is potential for gas prices to creep back up. De Haan said there’s a trifecta of factors that could cause a surge.

“There’s a lot going on. There was a major refinery down in Louisiana that had a fire late last week and that caused a big jump in the wholesale price of gasoline, but now the wholesale price of gasoline is falling to start this week. So, we also have a tropical storm and soon-to-be Hurricane Idalia to keep an eye on. That shouldn’t have any impact of prices but the refinery outage in Louisiana could be a little problematic. So, it’s tough to know especially because Michigan prices follow this trend we call price cycling,” he said.

That’s when prices overall aren’t going up, so gas prices go down.

Drivers said they welcome the decline and will enjoy it while it last.

“My pockets feel a lot better,” said Ryan Pitcher.

Another driver said the lower prices are great for him because he drives a big pickup.

“Oh, it’s great. It’s great. Especially, I drive back and forth. I coach high school football -- Chesaning High School -- and it does wonders driving a big pickup. So, having cheaper gas, it works out,” said Anthony Sewell.

If you don’t want to risk the gas prices going up before the weekend, you may want to fill up mid-week, before the holiday rush begins.

“But shop around. You’ll find that the difference between stations can be pretty significant. There are some stations in Michigan that are below $3.50. Others are closer to $4, so, that’s a big spread between stations,” De Haan said.

He also said gas prices should drop and stay consistent as we enter into fall.

You can monitor prices by using apps like GasBuddy.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.