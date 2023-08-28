Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties.

“Today, I am expanding the state of emergency I declared a few days ago to three more counties and the city of South Lyon so we can continue recovering from the impacts of the powerful storms we faced,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “This action will ensure we efficiently and effectively distribute state resources to communities in need. We have been through a lot over the last week, but I know we will get through it together. Michiganders are tough and we have each other’s backs.”

This comes after county leaders asked for state assistance and financial reimbursement for county and local municipality expenses related to the storm response and cleanup efforts.

“I deem this incident to be beyond the control of this political subdivision and I respectfully request, for and on behalf of the citizens of this political subdivision, that you declare that a “state of disaster’ or “state of emergency” exists therein and that consideration be given, if conditions warrant, to petitioning the President of the United States for assistance provided by Public Law 93-288, as amended,” said Ryan Sebolt, chair on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

This comes after severe weather and high winds hit Mid-Michigan causing destruction and death on Thursday, Aug. 24.

