‘Just joyful’: Saginaw Co. animals moved to more spacious shelter

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Cats and dogs awaiting adoption at a local shelter now have more room.

The new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center is open.

“It’s surreal. It is absolutely surreal. It was just joyful,” said Bonnie Kanicki, the director of the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center.

Kanicki said she is thrilled that the new, more spacious shelter located in Kochville Township is open, adding the animals were all moved out of the old facility in Saginaw last week.

She said the change in her furry friends was evident almost right away.

“They were healthier within an hour. They were quieter. They were settled. They weren’t so stressed or so agitated as they were in the other building. And right now, you can’t even hear the dogs barking,” Kanicki said.

While there’s more room for dogs, the new shelter has 10 fewer kennels than the old Saginaw facility, raising concerns from some in the community for the dogs there.

However, Kanicki said she’s taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to getting dogs adopted while at the same time, making it clear that a dog’s life is sacred.

“We’re going to continue to do everything we can do to save dogs. We’re programmed here to save life. We have not euthanized for space in years. So, I can’t imagine that that would be an acceptable practice in this county, in this building, that anyone here would be in support of,” she said.

Kanicki said some dogs were moved to other shelters in the area. In the meantime, a formal grand opening for the public will take place in late September.

“They deserve to see what they’ve waited for for years,” she said. “There’s been a lot of people that have worked on this project, that have had a thumbprint on it, that have helped move it forward to bring it to this point.”

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with adoption hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.