Local gas station to become U-Haul dealer

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas station in Bay City has signed on to become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

On Monday, Aug. 28, U-Haul Co. of Michigan announced Uptown Marathon at 322 Garfield Avenue in Bay City will now offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, and in-store pickup for boxes.

The company said normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

U-Haul said it has been teaming up with independent dealers since 1945, adding these businesses gain supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.

To reserve U-Haul products at Uptown Marathon, call 989-892-2020 or visit the U-Haul website.

