Michigan activists call for Reproductive Health Act

Abortion rights advocates are making a call for the state to enact a Reproductive Health Act.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
As the Michigan legislature prepares to return to session next month, the Reproductive Health Coalition held a virtual press conference.

The advocates said there are still laws on the books in Michigan that make it difficult to access and afford necessary care.

“These laws include a mandated 24-hour delay before a patient can get an abortion, discriminatory barriers for funding for abortion providers, state laws limiting insurance coverage for abortion in both public and private plans,” said Paula Thornton Greear, the interim executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan

Proponents said a Reproductive Health Act will ensure access to abortion will be equal and unobstructed for all people in Michigan.

Dr. Rob Davidson, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Health Care and a supporter of the act, said “removing barriers” is critical for the health outcomes of patients.

“A growing body of evidence shows more restrictive abortion policies are linked to maternal and infant mortality and unfortunately, the patchwork of laws across this country have given us the studies to show us the difference between the states that protect abortion care and the ones that don’t,” he said.

The Reproductive Health Coalition brings together the ACLU of Michigan, the Committee to Protect Health Care, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, and the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws.

