Monday, Aug. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday and happy first day of school to more than two dozen school districts in Mid-Michigan. Here are five things to know before your day begins.

1. More than two dozen local school districts celebrate the first day of school today! Area colleges and universities are also welcoming back students for the Fall semester. If you are headed back today, have fun and be safe! Be sure to send your first day of school photos to TV5 Wake-Up!

2. A silent protest is planned against a local school board member accused in the 2020 Presidential election fake electors scheme. The Committee to Recall Amy Facchinello plans to meet at the Perry Innovation Center at 6:15 p.m. before attending the Grand Blanc Community School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

3. Flint City Council is expected to vote on American Rescue funds as soon as today, at its Monday meeting. City officials could provide money for the Court Street Village, Genesee Community Action Resource Department and Habitat for Humanity.

4. Pet adoptions pick back up at Saginaw County’s Animal Care & Control Center at its new location on Bay Rd. The new site in Kochville Twp. will open at 10 a.m. The facility is about three times the size of its former building on Gratiot Rd., according to staff.

5. The City of Saginaw is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at Wickes Park to unveil more than $800,000 worth of improvements. Most notably, there is a new Saginaw Riverfront/Iron Belle Trail at the park. The ceremony is on Monday, August 28, at 1 p.m. at 1931 Fordney at the north end of the trail on Wickes Park Drive.

Have a fantastic day, enjoy some great weather and tune in to TV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at Nine weekdays!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.