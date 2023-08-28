NAACP president reflects on 60th anniversary of ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday, Aug. 28 marks 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington D.C.

The President of the NAACP Saginaw branch talked about where he thinks King’s dream of racial equality and inclusiveness stands today.

“I think it’s certainly wonderful that this nation can pay tribute and continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said Terry Pruitt.

Terry Pruitt is the president of the NAACP Saginaw branch.

60 years ago in Washington D.C., King said, in part, that he hoped his four children would one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

For his part, Pruitt thinks society has made great strides towards King’s dream.

“Clearly, I’m on the side that we’ve made significant progress,” Pruitt said.

But he said there’s still a lot of work to do, as illustrated by a recent shooting by a white man targeting Black people in Jacksonville, killing three.

“Just this past week, in Jacksonville, how do you begin to even think about justifying the actions of a white supremacist, a racist, who set out to do nothing but to eliminate Black people?” Pruitt asked.

Here in Saginaw, Pruitt said he’s been part of sincere diversity discussions. He said it’s important for the community to keep working to achieve King’s goal.

“All of the people from the various corners of this community can make very significant contributions to the quality of life in this community. And so we need to accept them, we need to help them reach their fullest potential, and to do everything that we can as a community to lift each other up,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said King’s “I Have a Dream” speech has Michigan ties, saying in June 1963 King gave a preliminary “I Have a Dream” speech in Detroit.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.