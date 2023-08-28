Plenty of sunshine expected today as many head back to school and work

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The forecast is nice and easy for those heading back to school today. Much of the week is looking nice, but there is still rain hanging around the forecast. Forecast trends also hint at a nice summer setup for the long holiday weekend.

It is the first day of school for more mid-Michigan districts. Cool start to the morning, but comfortable this afternoon. (WNEM)

Today - A refreshing start to the day as lows bottomed out in the 40s. Monday’s can have a slow roll following the weekend, but today’s forecast is thinking otherwise. Plan on mostly sunny skies through the day today. From sunrise to sunset at 8:18pm, there will only be a few clouds overhead. Even with the sun, highs today will be a bit below average. Typically, late August highs will be in the upper 70s, but today will be around 75 degrees. The average high of 75° is normal around September 11. Today’s forecast will have more of a September feeling with low humidity. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10mph.

August 28th Temperature Breakdown shows today is below average and more September feeling. (WNEM)

Tonight - Mostly clear skies will remain for much of the night as a cold front that is on the way does not arrive until Tuesday. Lows won’t be as cool as this morning only bottom out in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10mph. Clouds start to thicken by daybreak as a cold front inches closer.

Tomorrow - Tuesday brings the one chance of rain this week. A cold front from Canada slides in and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain will start just after the wait at the bus stops and be placed throughout the day. Come later in the thunderstorm chances increase, but severe weather will be limited. Rain totals will be around a quarter of an inch or less. Some thunderstorms could bring higher amounts.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast showing a cold front moving in tomorrow bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. (WNEM)

Once the front passes, a taste of autumn will be here Wednesday. With the long holiday weekend coming in a few days, the forecast starts to trend warmer. Sunshine and dry conditions also try to carry into the weekend. Check out the ‘Daily’ tab in the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Upcoming Rain Chances show Tuesday is the lone day to monitor for rain as the forecast quiets down. (WNEM)

