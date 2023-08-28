Popular bakery announces second location

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Barney’s BakeHouse in Bay City announced it is opening a second location.

The popular bakery is opening a new location in Freeland. The store, located at 218 N. Main in Freeland, is expected to open this fall.

The owner of the bakery, Jarrid Weighman, said he has seen growth since taking over the bakery in November of 2020.

“We want to continue on that growth track and felt it was time to expand and have the ability to reach more customers,” Weighman said. “Collaborating with local small businesses means so much to us.”

You can follow the bakery on Facebook for updates on the opening.

