Popular bakery announces second location

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Barney’s BakeHouse in Bay City announced it is opening a second location.

The popular bakery is opening a new location in Freeland. The store, located at 218 N. Main in Freeland, is expected to open this fall.

The owner of the bakery, Jarrid Weighman, said he has seen growth since taking over the bakery in November of 2020.

“We want to continue on that growth track and felt it was time to expand and have the ability to reach more customers,” Weighman said. “Collaborating with local small businesses means so much to us.”

You can follow the bakery on Facebook for updates on the opening.

Read next:
Monday, Aug. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Deceased body found in Saginaw River
Generic police lights
Consumers Energy: Power restoration progressing for those impacted by storm
Consumers Energy working to restore power to Michiganders following storm.
Thursday tied for 7th largest single-day Michigan tornado outbreak on record
INGHAM COUNTY TORNADO DAMAGE

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the body was reported around 3 p.m. at...
Deceased body found in Saginaw River
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
A 29-year-old Flint woman is in custody following a murder at a Genesee County rest stop Friday...
Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
Cool and quiet night, a tad warmer Monday

Latest News

Amy Facchinello
Silent protest planned against school board member charged in fake electors scheme
Essexville-Hampton Public Schools thrives on its academic excellence legacy
Essexville-Hampton Schools superintendent discusses plans for new school year
A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Wednesday. Aug. 30
New home for Genesee Early College
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday morning, August 28