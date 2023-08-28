Saginaw Spirit open 2023 training camp

The Spirit hit the ice for their first practice of the year as they look forward to the new season and hosting the 2024 Memorial Cup
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Training Camp is underway for the Saginaw Spirit.

On Monday, Aug. 28 the guys hit the ice at the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena as the grind towards the 2023 OHL season begins.

Just last week, Saginaw traded for defenseman Braden Haché from the Colts who is starting to get to know his new teammates and coaches.

“Getting out there, starting to see some names behind faces and getting to know guys and coaches is good so to get there and kind of let the nerves go on the ice was good,” said Haché.

Last year, the Spirit was a young team that battled to win a seven game playoff series with the Firebirds before being eliminated by Sarnia in the second round.

This year is looking to be a special one for the Spirit with Saginaw hosting the 2024 Memorial Cup next spring.

Head Coach Chris Lazary said with that extra incentive, the guys are already off to a great start.

“Not one guy on this team did not have a big summer,” said Coach Lazary. “You can see it right away with the physical shape of them and guys coming in and what they talk about what they worked on. Every guy knew that this summer they were preparing to play in the Memorial Cup, so they put the time in and you can see it now. Our camp has started probably in all my years here at one of the best starting points of like, wow we are in a great spot here moving forward.”

