Tornado damage brings farming headaches in Webberville

Although he's still waiting to hear from his insurance company, he believes he's looking at around 300,000 dollars worth of damages.
By Erin Bowling
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - An update on the tornado that left a path of destruction in Williamston and Webberville. Disaster relief agencies like the Red Cross are assessing the damage, and talking with people affected by the storm.

As officials assess the severity of these storms and damage, homeowners are left dealing with its impact.

In Webberville, damage from Wednesday night’s storm is making damage from Thursday night’s tornado even more un-bearable. Residents are telling News 10 they’re going on day five without power.

“Them boys are working on it, and they said we’d probably have power tonight, so.” said Gary Showerman, a Webberville Resident and farmer.

At the farm he’s lived at since 1944, Showerman lost two barns and farming equipment among other things. Aside from his fields being filled with metal, he feels confident about recovering most of his crops.

“You’re kinda numb at first, you really don’t know, and then afterwards you say ‘oh Christ. Now I gotta clean all this mess up. Half of the shed’s over in that corn field. " said Showerman.

He says in his 78 years of living at this property, he’s never seen a storm cause damage like this.

“We cleaned up all the trees. But now we’re just waiting on the insurance guy. It’s been 4 days and the adjustor ain’t shown up yet.” said Showerman.

Although he’s still waiting to hear from his insurance company, he believes he’s looking at around 300,000 dollars worth of damages.

Some Mid-Michigan homeowners could qualify for financial assistance from the Red Cross. Those impacted by the storms should contact them for a damage assessment, at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

