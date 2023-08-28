Two people found dead with generator running in home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials gave an update on the incident where two people were found dead in an apartment on Woodbridge Drive Saturday.

On Aug. 26, at around 4 p.m. Lansing police and fire found two people dead in an apartment on the 4000 block of Woodbridge Drive in Lansing. Officials told News 10 on Monday that a generator was found running in the home when the two were found.

There was no carbon monoxide detector in the home, said officials.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials are waiting on a toxicology report.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.