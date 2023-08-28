Vijay Singh wins 2023 Ally Challenge; 4th victory at Warwick Hills

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a crazy week of golf in Grand Glanc for the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge Tournament. After the first round was postponed on Friday, golfers had to play 36 holes yesterday and had one final round today that did not disappoint.

Paul Goydos was the leader coming into today and he would find his rhythm again. He would sink another long birdie putt on 15 to take the lead, hitting three straight birdies for the second time today.

However on the 17th hole, the unthinkable happened. Goydos would triple bogey after five-putting on the par three that pushed him back to being tied for 3rd.

Meanwhile, Vijay Singh would set himself up on 18 with a tap in par and that would do it. At -14, Vijay Singh wins the 2023 Ally Challenge and for the 4th time in his career, picks up a victory at Warwick Hills.

