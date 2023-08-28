Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The victim in the Genesee County rest stop murder has been identified, and a woman has been arraigned and charged for his murder.

The woman has been identified as Elizabeth Ann Freiburger, 29.

It happened at the rest area on southbound I-75 in Vienna Township about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Officers were dispatched to the rest stop about 3 a.m. when two witnesses, who were returning from a hunting trip in Canada, heard an argument and then two shots fired at the rest stop, Swanson said.

The witnesses turned toward the sound and saw a vehicle leave the rest stop heading southbound on I-75, Swanson said, adding that is when they saw the deceased victim.

The victim has now been identified as Christopher Meyers, a 59-year-old Flint man.

The woman had returned to the home, had an exchange of words with family members, and brandished a gun, Swanson said, adding family members were able to secure the gun. The woman then left in the same vehicle that was seen leaving the rest stop.

Investigators responded to the family home and secured the gun. They were then able to locate the woman’s vehicle, which was disabled in a flooded area near Pierson and Horton, Swanson said. That is where the woman was taken into custody.

“We do know there was an argument,” Swanson said. “We do know there was most likely some type of drugs involved. They were at a local motel in Mt. Morris Township the night before, they got booted from there. They were living in their car.”

Swanson also said Feiburger and Meyers were family friends.

She was arrested and is being held without bond. She has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Freiburger is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 7.

