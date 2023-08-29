21-year-old hospitalized after being shot, crashing vehicle

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 21-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot and crashing the vehicle he was driving on Monday, Aug. 28.

On Monday, at 1:45 p.m., officers from the Flint Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Fox Lane in Flint for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and an overturned vehicle, Michigan State Police (MSP) said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man, a 21-year-old from Flint, was shot while inside the vehicle and crashed while trying to get away from multiple suspects, MSP said.

According to MSP, the victim was in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital, but is now listed in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody, MSP said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Frank Bayly at 248-798-8663. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or its website.

