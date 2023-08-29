450 illegal guns taken off streets as part of Governor’s ‘Operation Safe Neighborhoods’

(Pexels via MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 500 illegal guns were seized as part of Michigan’s Operation Safe Neighborhoods, said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced that over 450 illegal guns have been taken off the streets since the formation of the operation in December 2022.

Gov. Whitmer said in a press release that officials have conducted 4,145 check-ins with felony offenders which led to the guns being seized.

Illegal drugs and ammunition have also been found in the crackdown.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods was made to combat crime by reducing gun violence. Their goal is to get illegal guns off of Michigan streets and taken away from people who can not legally be in possession of a gun due to prior criminal history.

“As a former prosecutor, protecting public safety is a top priority,” said Governor Whitmer. “With Operation Safe Neighborhoods, we have taken 450 illegal guns before they could be used in the commission of a crime. The budget I recently signed includes the largest investment we have made in public safety since taking office—totaling $1.5 billion since I took office. Earlier this year, I signed three commonsense gun violence prevention laws establishing universal background checks, safe storage requirements, and extreme risk protection orders. We will keep working together to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday lead to three arrests.
Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass
Generic police lights
Police investigating after body found in Saginaw River
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 29
21-year-old hospitalized after being shot, crashing vehicle
Christopher Schurr
A lawsuit will proceed in Michigan against an ex-officer in the fatal shooting of a Black man
Ollie's logo
‘Good stuff cheap’: Bargain outlet comes to Caro